Tisu vanhu vacho episode 4 – real vs fake hair, opposite-sex best friends & Zim is expensive!

Posted by Staff Writer

Tisu vanhu vacho, vanhu vacho vapi? The people behind Techzim’s articles, videos and social media. Introducing the crew, we have our video wizard and Swiss Army knife – Edwin. Our social media manager who has been keeping things ticking on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – Shamie. Last but not least, the two guys behind the articles Farai and Valentine. 

The Podcast is a chance for all of us to share things that we find, interesting, noteworthy, controversial or all of the above. It’s relaxed, informal and is a platform for us to share our ideas and opinions.

Tisu vanhu vacho episode 4

On this episode we talk about:

  • The great debate that surrounds real vs fake hair. Shamie gave us a tutorial on hair types.
  • Is it possible to have an opposite-sex best friend? This courtesy of Farai’s long hours on Twitter.
  • Zim is expensive! (Nuff said)

Tisu vanhu vacho episode 4 links:

Like all good conversations the more opinions the better. You can join in the conversation whether it’s on the comments section or on social media using the hashtag #tisuvanhuvacho. 

P.S All the best Ed!!

