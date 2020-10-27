Tisu vanhu vacho episode 4 – real vs fake hair, opposite-sex best friends & Zim is expensive!

Tisu vanhu vacho, vanhu vacho vapi? The people behind Techzim’s articles, videos and social media. Introducing the crew, we have our video wizard and Swiss Army knife – Edwin. Our social media manager who has been keeping things ticking on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – Shamie. Last but not least, the two guys behind the articles Farai and Valentine.

The Podcast is a chance for all of us to share things that we find, interesting, noteworthy, controversial or all of the above. It’s relaxed, informal and is a platform for us to share our ideas and opinions.

Tisu vanhu vacho episode 4

On this episode we talk about:

The great debate that surrounds real vs fake hair. Shamie gave us a tutorial on hair types.

Is it possible to have an opposite-sex best friend? This courtesy of Farai’s long hours on Twitter.

Zim is expensive! (Nuff said)

Tisu vanhu vacho episode 4 links:

Like all good conversations the more opinions the better. You can join in the conversation whether it’s on the comments section or on social media using the hashtag #tisuvanhuvacho.

P.S All the best Ed!!