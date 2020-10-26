Want to buy things online and ship to Zim? ZimBid could help you

You ever wanted something on sites like Amazon or eBay but you’ve been scared away because of the shipping fees? Usually, the shipping fees are more expensive than the thing you’ve actually bought which makes for a terrible.

It costs more to ship the thing over to Zimbabwe than it does to actually buy. Therein lies the problem. As long as shipping is that expensive then people simply won’t buy online.

This is where ZimBid enters. ZimBid is a company that acts as a middleman and reduces that shipping fee. A fellow workmate of mine and I have used ZimBid to buy a number of gadgets and this is how our experience went.

The orders we make best illustrate why I felt it was necessary to review ZimBid. Here’s how much we spent:

Order 1

Item Retail Price (US$) + Shipping Zimbid price (US$) Deposit (US$) Huawei Freebuds 3 Freebuds = $116

Shipping not available $160 Lexar 1TB NVMe SSD Lexar SSD = $115

Shipping = $126.42

Total = $241.41 $160 Total (US$) *$398 $320 Total (US$) $40 *price will be much higher if we include shipping for the Huawei Buds

Order 2

Item Retail Price (US$) + Shipping Zimbid price (US$) Deposit (US$) Thrustmaster T80 Ferrari Edition 488GTB (PS4) T80 = $99

Shipping =$270 $190 Total $369 $190 Total $20

Order 3

Item Zimbid price (US$) Total (US$) Deposit (US$) HP Envy 17t battery $58 Lexar 512GB NVMe SSD $160 Ugreen NVMe SSD enclosure $20 $240 $84 * We’re not sure of the retail price+shipping costs of these items as ZimBid was provided with a list of names and not links

From these 3 orders its pretty clear that the ZimBid option whilst not inexpensive was actually far better than what just buying straight from Amazon and relying on their shipping fees would end up costing.

The buying process

In the case of my colleague, he sent ZimBid a list of the products (on two occassions – order 1 & 3) he wanted. ZimBid quoted him the price, and collected the upfront deposit highlighted in the tables above.

In one of his orders there was a mixup but ZimBid addressed the situation within a fortnight.

For my order, it took 20 days to get the racing wheel at my doorstep and there weren’t any issues or challenges I faced.

The money we used to buy these gadgets was our own and so there was obviously a lot of risk associated with giving the funds to a dishonest service provider. Thankfully, ZimBid has delivered a good service on 3 different occasions. If you’re interested in getting in touch with them to buy something online, you WhatsApp them on 0717554924.