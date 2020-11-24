advertisementBuy ZESA tokens online
#Health

Cimas has introduced 3 Nostro medical aid packages

Cimas Medical Aid billboard
Valentine Muhamba ( )
Nov 24, 2020 · 2 mins read
   
No comments

Cimas Medical Aid Society has unveiled three local nostro/foreign currency plans. The new lineup of plans are called Secure Packages and Cimas says that those who opt for these packages will have minimal to no healthcare services shortfall.

Cimas Nostro packages

The three new nostro packages which are:

Secure essential

This is an entry level package which costs, US$38 for an adult and US$27 for a child per month. With Secure Essential you will have access to general wards of Group B hospitals.

advertisement

Examples of Group B hospitals are WestEnd Hospital, Arundle Hospital and Westgate 24hr.

Secure Private

Cimas says that package is targeted at middle-tier management and is priced at US$83 for an adult and US$59 for a child. Secure Private subscribers will get access to general wards of Group A hospitals.

Examples of Group A hospitals are Corporate 24, Avenues Clinic, Borrowdale Private hospital and Arundle Medical Clinic

Secure Premium

This package is the top tier which gives customers access to private wards up to Group A hospitals. Secure Premium costs US$131 for an adult and US$79 for a child.

For international health cover, CIMAS has the Health-Guard which gives subscribers access to hospitals anywhere in Sub Saharan Africa (including Zimbabwe) as well as India.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen

Useful Stuff


Comments 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You might also like

NDS1 is the government’s greatest show yet

Cassava responds as to why Steward Bank customers can’t send money to EcoCash directly (& vice versa)

Video: Tecno Spark 5 Pro review. Is this the new battery king?