#Events

Comexposed Converge 2020 to preview Zim – UK collaborative VR film

Valentine Muhamba
Nov 21, 2020
   
No comments

Zimbabwe’s biggest celebration of digital creatives, Comexposed Converge 2020, is going to be held online this year. The convention’s beginnings, according to co-founder Eugene Mapondera, were rooted in trying to change the way Africans and Zimbabweans viewed comic books and comic art but it has grown to be something else entirely. The convention now showcases the best in Zimbabwean animation, comic art, gaming, virtual reality, visual effects, film and digital media.

At this year’s event, which will be held from the 25th to the 27th of November, audiences will also experience talks, workshops and presentations on animation, comic art monetizing digital art and more.

The workshops will be conducted by digital artist including:

The real treat for this year’s event is the preview of The Idea Bridge a collaborative Immersive VR animation by Zimbabwean and UK Digital Artists.

The project is supported by the British Council Sub-Saharan Africa Festival Connect and was commissioned by Comexposed. On top of the preview, Converge 2020 attendees will get a behind the scenes look at the project.

The Idea Bridge will be released in 2021 and will premier at the Chichester International Festival in the United Kingdom and at Comexposed Converge 2021 edition in Harare.

You can catch Converge 2020 from the 25th to the 27th on Comexposed’s social media pages, website and YouTube Channel.

