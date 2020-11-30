Despite COVID-19, money sent to Zim from the diaspora is up by 48%

Back in April, the World Bank forecasted that remittances to Sub-Saharan Africa would take a 20% dip. The reasoning behind this was of course because of the impact that COVID-19 has had on the incomes of those who are working abroad. Job losses have been a feature of the pandemic and all of that was going to play a part in money inflows from the diaspora.

Well, it seems like that hasn’t been the case if we look at Zimbabwe in isolation. Remittance figures for the country have been growing steadily over the year. According to the RBZ’s latest figures, money from the diaspora has grown by 48% in the last 10 months:

Month 2020 (in US$) 2019 (in US$) % Change January 60 607 249 44 567 757 36% February 69 230 034 41 788 076 66% March 61 172 535 62 414 369 -2% April 30 920 048 49 227 045 -37% May 66 815 291 53 896 272 24% June 85 849 311 46 525 102 85% July 91 853 269 51 255 846 79% August 92 935 172 51 493 734 80% September 98 384 807 52 538 456 87% October 103 084 503 59 818 518 72% Total 760 752 217 513 515 183 48% via @DailyNewsZim

From the above figures, there was a contraction in March and July which would have indicated that 20% decline the World Bank alluded to. However from then on the numbers have been very impressive, this year’s figures are on course to being the best since 2016:

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020(October) Total Individual Remittances (US$) 838 million 939 million 776 million 699

million 619 million 636 million 761 million