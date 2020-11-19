Econet launches ZWL$10 million Christmas promotion

Zimbabwe’s biggest mobile network operator Econet has today announced a ZWL$10million Christmas promotion. The promotion is called Ikhisimusi Sifikile Kisimusi Yatosvika or Christmas is Here and it will see Econet subscribers walk away with a range of prizes.

“We are giving our customers the assurance that even though it was a tough year, we still very much appreciate their custom and business, and have prepared a Christmas gift for them” Dr Douglas Mboweni, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Chief Executive Officer

The prizes include solar panels, televisions, airtime, data and more. Ikhisimusi Sifikile Kisimusi Yatosvika is running from the 19th of November to the 31st of December 2020.

To stand a chance to win, Econet subscribers will have to participate in the company’s promotional events running on a number of platforms. This could be by purchasing a device (on promotion) in an Econet shop and get instant prizes as well as free data. But you don’t have to buy a device to stand a chance to win. If you spend ZWL$200 or more at any participating Econet shops nationwide you will get a chance to pop a balloon and win various prizes.

Subscribers can also tune in to Econet’s promotional radio shows as well as live-stream events. There are eight events that are going to be held online and Econet customers could win prizes for just joining the stream or liking Econet’s social media pages.

On radio, there are over 120 prizes worth ZWL$4 million that are up for grabs on broadcasts that will be hosted by Star FM and Radio Zimbabwe. There will be radio events on 8 regional and 2 other national stations where more than 50 winners will walk away with ZWL$3 million in prizes.

The promotion will end on the 31st of December with Econet hosting an online live music concert where at least 120 customers will win ZWL$1.5 million in prizes.