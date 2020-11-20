FINSEC has approved Fronteras as a qualified investor on GEM Portal

The Financial Securities Exchange (FINSEC) has approved Fronteras Novastra Investment Holdings as a qualified investor on the GEM Portal. Before we jump into the details, let’s do a little bit of background.

FINSEC’s GEM Portal

GEM Portal is an electronic listing platform that provides opportunities for companies to apply for funding or to list on a recognised exchange for the purposes of raising new or additional funding. The platform targets emerging high growth businesses be they micro, small to medium enterprises as well as financiers and advisors.

Fronteras Novastra Investment Holdings

Fronteras Novastra is an investment company that was founded in 2015 to deploy capital growth enterprises in Africa. The company has various investments which include, mining, agriculture, tourism, real estate, healthcare and financial services.

Fronteras Novastra joining FINSEC’s GEM Portal

Fronteras is coming onto GEM Portal with an initial investment of US$250 000 which will be set aside for qualifying companies. The company will also be offering financial advisory services through it’s FINSEC registered subsidiary, Fronteras Corporate Advisors.

By registering and being approved as a qualified investor, Fronteras will have access to the enterprises that are applying for funding through the GEM Portal. Fronteras will be able to identify enterprises that are suitable for:

Short, medium and long term debt

Equity finance (is a method of raising fresh capital by selling shares of the company to the public, institutional investors, or financial institutions)

Restricted offers

Pre-IPO placements (a sale of large blocks of stock in a company in advance of its listing on a public exchange)

Private placements (a sale of stock shares or bonds to pre-selected investors and institutions rather than on the open market)

IPOs leading to listing on FINSEC

As previously mentioned Fronteras Novastra also intends to extend advisory services to enterprises that may require them.