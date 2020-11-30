Liquid Telecom is activating an 82km fibre link in Botswana

Liquid Telecom is activating an 82 KM fibre connection that stretches from Botswana’s Lobatse Border all the way to Gabarone. This fibre connection will give more people in Botswana access to Liquid’s 73 000 KM Pan-African fibre network as well as access to the global digital economy.

“At Liquid Telecom, we have a proven track record of investing in and deploying technology designed to grow, strengthen and build Africa’s digital future. This expansion into Botswana is yet another proof point that shows our deep commitment to this practice. We know that fibre is key to providing Africa with high-speed, affordable digital connectivity and have plans to create even more valuable connections throughout the continent,” Odirile Tamajobe, Managing Director of Liquid Telecom Botswana.

Before this development, Bostwana was without a cross-border connectivity network. With this link now live, Liquid Telecom has started making inroads to leaving an indelible footprint in Botswana. Beyond that Liquid continues to build on its infrastructure not only providing greater access for the people of Botswana but for its existing customer base.

advertisement

“Fibre technology represents a digital evolution in many African countries. Only fibre can deliver the speeds that enable Africans to experience what Liquid Telecom calls ‘the real internet’. Access to high-definition digital media is almost unachievable for any household or business unless they are connected to a high-speed fibre line. Reliable and fast connectivity is vital to growing a country’s economy by opening doors to e-commerce and other global digital opportunities. Liquid Telecom is honoured to be part of this journey in Botswana” Wellington Makamure, CEO of Liquid Telecom Southern Africa.

This announcement comes after reports that Liquid had been granted permission by Botswana’s Competition and Consumer Authority to buy the stake that Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) held in Liquid Telecom Botswana.

This development would, of course, have been in the works long before Liquid’s request to take full control of the Botswana subsidiary. But this could mean that we will be seeing more and more moves from Liquid in Botswana.