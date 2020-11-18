Liquid Telecom partners with US firm Zayo to expand global network coverage

Liquid Telecom has announced a partnership with United States firm Zayo to expand global network coverage. Zayo is a communications infrastructure firm that is based out of Boulder Colorado. The company has laid over 13 million miles of fibre and has 44 data centres across North America and Europe.

Both companies will leverage each other’s existing networks for their customers who have operations in North America, Europe and Africa. Speaking on the announcement Liquid Telecom Group CEO Nic Rudnick said that the company has been committed to building Africa’s digital future. He went on to say that Liquid are aware that for African companies to be competitive they have to be part of the global digital economy.

“This strategic partnership will assist many of our African customers who are looking to extend into operations beyond Africa, as well as those customers who already have operations in Europe and the U.S.” advertisement Nic Rudnick, Liquid Group CEO

Liquid and Zayo joining their combined network infrastructure will see them adding value to their respective customers. Zayo’s customers will be able to tap into Liquid’s extensive network on the continent through Zayo’s portal Tranzact.

“We are excited to bring Zayo’s Global Reach to Africa, enabling access into key locations in North America and Europe. Our innovative Tranzact platform is a key tool for this access, as it integrates bandwidth into an ‘online shopping’ experience, making purchasing and managing bandwidth easy to navigate and understand.” Jesper Aagaard, Managing Director of Europe at Zayo Group

For Liquid this is arrangement is another vital piece in their quest to become Africa’s premier digital services provider.