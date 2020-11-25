MultiChoice Group selects Metrological to deliver premium OTT services to DStv

MultiChoice Group has selected Metrological to deliver premium OTT (over-the-top) services, international apps and localised content to its subscribers across Africa. The services will debut on DStv’s Explora Ultra and Streama OTT platform.

Over-the-top services (for television) are streamed media services offered to viewers via the internet. This encompasses services like Netflix and Amazon which are going to be on DStv’s new decoders

MultiChoice will be leveraging Metrological’s application platform to package MultiChoice’s content with apps as well as premium OTT services from Metrological’s app library which includes:

Plex (global ad-free streaming service)

Nick Jr (Nickelodeon Junior)

Stingray Music (Canadian international multi-platform audio service)

TuneIn (American radio streaming service)

Vevo (American multinational video hosting service)

(and More)

The addition of these online services is MultiChoice’s trying to enhance it’s subscribers’ viewing options.

More to the point, Metrological’s platform will provide Multichoice with one place and back-office product suite for onboarding, optimising and monetizing the native apps across its TV platforms and decoders.

“Metrological is able to provide a truly integrated and unified app experience. That gives us the flexibility to adjust the content easily, while maintaining a single viewing experience and keeping our DStv and Explora TV viewers satisfied.” Gerdus van Eeden MultiChoice Group CTO

The Application platform is used for onboarding premium OTT services and gives MultiChoice access to APIs to support a number of features. The open Lightning Software Development Kit (SDK) enables quick app development for content service providers, app developers and of course, MultiChoice.

“In order to quickly anticipate the changing content needs of their TV subscribers, operators search for ways to reduce the time to market whilst decreasing the total costs of operations for onboarding and managing OTT content. We are pleased to have the opportunity to provide MultiChoice with the Metrological Application Platform, which gives MultiChoice the flexibility to respond in real-time on personalized and ever-changing content appetites.” Jeroen Ghijsen, Metrological CEO