Network challenges the cause of ZOL’s internet outage

Earlier on we reported that ZOL customers were reporting that they had little or no internet access. The outage started about 10 AM and could have been earlier for others. ZOL has released a statement regarding this on their social media platforms:

IMPORTANT NOTICE

We are currently experiencing challenges on part of our network which has affected your connectivity. Our engineers are working to resolve this in the shortest time possible. Updates will be posted on our website and social media platforms as they come. Any inconvenience caused is regretted. advertisement ZOL

There have been reports that the network challenges that ZOL is facing are being caused by a power outage at the Eastgate Data Centre. Those reports, however, haven’t been confirmed, so we will have to wait to hear from ZOL as to what exactly caused the outage.

On the bright side, the internet seems to be back up as most customers are reporting that they have had their connection restored.