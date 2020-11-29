Technikari Ep 2: The best old flagship phone & 2nd hand car to buy in Zim

Technikari (Episode 2) the podcast where we talk about everything Tech.

On this episode we talk about:

The best old flagship smartphone to buy in Zimbabwe.

We haven’t had the opportunity to game in a while, but we went over the game genres out there and some of our favourite game on PC, console and mobile.

Since the second-hand market for vehicles is big in Zimbabwe, we shared some of our picks for the best car to buy 2nd hand in Zimbabwe.

Technikari Episode 2 links:

