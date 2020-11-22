Technikari Episode 1: Oppo’s rollable concept, Apple’s M1 chips & App Store commission cut

Welcome to the pilot episode of Technikari (Episode 1), a podcast where the Techzim Geeks talk about all things tech.
On this episode we talk about:
- Oppo’s Rollable Smartphone Concept X 2021, is it just a flash in the pan or is this where smartphones are headed
- Apple’s M1 chips
- Apple cutting the App Store commission for small businesses from 30% to 15%
- Black Friday wish lists
Technikari Episode 1 links:
