advertisementBuy ZESA tokens online
#Podcasts

Technikari Episode 1: Oppo’s rollable concept, Apple’s M1 chips & App Store commission cut

Techzim Podcast Microphones
Staff Writer ( )
Nov 22, 2020 · 1 min read
   
No comments

Welcome to the pilot episode of Technikari (Episode 1), a podcast where the Techzim Geeks talk about all things tech.

On this episode we talk about:

  • Oppo’s Rollable Smartphone Concept X 2021, is it just a flash in the pan or is this where smartphones are headed
  • Apple’s M1 chips
  • Apple cutting the App Store commission for small businesses from 30% to 15%
  • Black Friday wish lists

Technikari Episode 1 links:

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen

Useful Stuff


Comments 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You might also like

Comexposed Converge 2020 to preview Zim – UK collaborative VR film

CABS has partnered with World Remit

USD withdrawals now available at select EcoBank ATMs