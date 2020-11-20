TelOne’s scheduled network maintenance may affect internet services

TelOne has announced a maintenance exercise that will be carried this weekend.
The statement reads as follows:
Client Notice
Network Maintenance Update
TelOne wishes to advise all its valued clients that there will be scheduled maintenance work on our Broadband network on the 21st of November 2020 from 1300-1800 hours. Clients may experience disruption in service during the exercise.
Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.TelOne
