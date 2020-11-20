advertisementBuy ZESA tokens online
TelOne’s scheduled network maintenance may affect internet services

Staff Writer ( )
Nov 20, 2020 · 1 min read
   
TelOne has announced a maintenance exercise that will be carried this weekend.

The statement reads as follows:

Client Notice

Network Maintenance Update


TelOne wishes to advise all its valued clients that there will be scheduled maintenance work on our Broadband network on the 21st of November 2020 from 1300-1800 hours. Clients may experience disruption in service during the exercise.

Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.

TelOne

