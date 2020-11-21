USD withdrawals now available at select EcoBank ATMs

EcoBank Zimbabwe is now offering USD withdrawals at select ATMs. The announcement was made on EcoBank’s Facebook page and withdrawals are available at the following ATMs:

Borrowdale Branch, Sam Levy’s Village

Pick’n’Pay Village Walk (Sam Levy’s Village)

Parkade Branch, Bulawayo

Bradfield Branch, Bulawayo

USD Withdrawals are not only to EcoBank cardholders, but the offer also extends to anyone with an international card whether it was issued locally or abroad. This means that if you have a VISA, MasterCard prepaid or any other card that handles forex you can withdraw USD from the ATMs above.

advertisement