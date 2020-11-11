Virtual263, a Zim startup creating immersive recreations of physical locations

Virtual Tours have had an uptick in 2020 worldwide mainly because of the stay at home orders that were in effect at the height of the first wave of the pandemic. People with a good internet connection and data to spare could globetrot from the comfort and safety of their homes. But Virtual Tours aren’t only an escape from the crushing sense isolation caused by the lockdown. They have a number of other uses that a startup called Virtual263 is looking to exploit.

Virtual263 is a Zimbabwean startup that is looking to give operators in a number of industries another channel in which they can display their locations. With the way things are in Zimbabwe travelling to see a location is resource-intensive and time-consuming.

Let’s say, for example, there is a viewing of a property, in normal circumstances, you would have to go there physically to see it. Virtual263 is looking to offer real estate agents their services to map the house or location for sale and then have a link where prospective clients can view it from the comfort of their own home or where ever they are.

This doesn’t only apply to the real estate industry, Virtual263 is also looking to serve:

The hospitality industry

Construction & property development projects

Healthcare facilities

Fitness & wellness centres

Museums and Galleries

Showrooms

Virtual263’s recreations can be easily embedded on a company’s website or shared on social media. The company also offers guided tours that clients can host themselves or as previously mentioned have up on their socials or website.

The company’s website has a number of locations ready to view and you don’t need a VR headset. You can just click on the site you want to see and then click in any direction.

I think it’s pretty cool to have the option of not going somewhere to have to view a location. Fuel is expensive, and although this will ask a bit of your data, the virtual tour is far cheaper. If you want to check out some of Virtual 263’s tours you can do so with the link below:

For more information about Virtual263 you can contact them through the following channels:

Email – Panashe@Virtual263.co.zw

Tel – +263713898604