World Remit launches Black Friday prices for transfers to Zimbabwe

World Remit is running special Black Friday prices for international transfers in its over 450 corridors. The new prices affect all transfers to Sub Saharan Africa including Zimbabwe.

This price drop marks the largest yet by World Remit going by the number of corridors the company serves. The company says it recognises how dependent the continent is on family members working abroad. World Remit wants to ensure those working in the diaspora can send more money back home.

“As a forward-thinking company, WorldRemit continues to seek opportunities and innovative ways to keep people connected around the world while offering them a top-class fast, safe and simple way to send international remittances. We believe in helping our customers to access and enjoy the rewards of their hard work and this initiative will ensure they are able to access value even as COVID-19 has financially affected those in both in the diaspora and at home.” advertisement Sharon Karuga Kinyanjui, Managing Director for MEA and Head of East & Central Africa at WorldRemit

Through this Black Friday initiative World Remit says it wants it’s customer to be able to support their family’s essential needs like medical care and education.

“One of our goals is to accelerate financial inclusion by reducing transaction costs to Sub-Saharan Africa, which remains the most expensive region for remittances. In the last 12 months, we have witnessed a strong uptick in new customers using our platform, which in turn has helped to drive down our overall costs. We are committed to making remittances more affordable, so we have shared our savings with our customers, allowing them to send more money for less.” Sam Talukdar, Director of Pricing at WorldRemit

To access the new prices World Remit customers will need to visit the website or app. They will then have to go to the Transfer Calculator to see how much they can save.

Customers may need to update to the latest version of the application in order to get money transfers with the new prices. You can choose to instantly benefit from the savings or to pass on the money saved to the recipient.