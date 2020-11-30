I am pretty sure a good number of you are tired of hearing the words “EcoCash” and “Rewards”. The initial rollout had a very messy points redemption process when the promotion debuted. Customers had to wait for an auto-redeem system which didn’t work well for everyone. Well, EcoCash seems to have been listening because you can now redeem your own EcoCash Rewards points.

“Redeem your November points on your own from 2 December by dialling *151*300# & select Redeem points. Remember to achieve your monthly targets to redeem.” SMS from EcoCash

There is now an option in the EcoCash Rewards menu to redeem your own points.

advertisement

Hopefully, this new setup will calm the tempers that had flared up on account of the delays with the initial auto redeem system. In my opinion, it’s certainly a plus to have control over when I can redeem my points.

You should also check out: More details revealed regarding EcoCash rewards – Here’s what’s up for grabs