ZESA fault reporting numbers for Harare are down

Staff Writer ( )
Nov 20, 2020 · 1 min read
   
The ZEDTC has announced in a tweet that phone lines that customers use to report faults are down.

The statement reads as follows:

ZIMBABWE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION COMPANY

NOTICE TO OUR VALUED CLIENTS

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC) would like to advise its valued customers in Harare Region that the fault reporting lines are not working. Customers are advised to utilise the WhatsApp line 0719219977 to report faults while works are on progress to repair the faulty reporting lines.


The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.

ZETDC

