ZOL internet is down!

It seems as though all in not well at ZOL. At around 10:12 (it could have been earlier for some) this morning internet connectivity suddenly dropped. On my end I couldn’t load any webpages or use WhatsApp and social media apps.

This doesn’t seem to be an isolated incident because other users in Harare and surrounding towns have also reported the same. Some are saying that there is no internet at all and others are saying that they are still able to use WhatsApp. The customer services number seems to also be down, I tried it a number of times and the number isn’t going through.

We reached out to our sources at ZOL and they said that they were assessing and we will know more when there is any news.

Hopefully, this isn’t something too serious there are a lot of people who are relying on internet services and an outage like this will be costly for ZOL customers.