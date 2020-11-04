advertisementBuy ZESA tokens online
ZOL internet is down!

Valentine Muhamba ( @chitungwie)
Nov 4, 2020 · 1 min read
   
6 comments

It seems as though all in not well at ZOL. At around 10:12 (it could have been earlier for some) this morning internet connectivity suddenly dropped. On my end I couldn’t load any webpages or use WhatsApp and social media apps.

This doesn’t seem to be an isolated incident because other users in Harare and surrounding towns have also reported the same. Some are saying that there is no internet at all and others are saying that they are still able to use WhatsApp. The customer services number seems to also be down, I tried it a number of times and the number isn’t going through.

We reached out to our sources at ZOL and they said that they were assessing and we will know more when there is any news.

Hopefully, this isn’t something too serious there are a lot of people who are relying on internet services and an outage like this will be costly for ZOL customers.

Comments 6

Juno
just now

Even their my zol app is not working



 

Simba
just now

Concerning the ZOL Connectivity issue ,I think it might be a Harare issue .We are not facing any problems here in Kwekwe.



 

Pete
just now

It looks like it is their DNS Servers. I changed my DNS and working



 

    Anonymous
    just now

    I have never used their DNS servers and was still facing intermittent issues. So it couldn’t have been that or maybe it was not entirely about just their DNS

    

     

Tapson
just now

It’s now back online here in hillside Bulawayo 11:15am



 

Anonymous
just now

Same here Marondera



 

