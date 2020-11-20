ZTN among 6 applicants to be awarded TV licences

The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) is today going to issue 6 TV licences from a pool of 14 applicants who made pitches to the BAZ. The channels who have been awarded free-to-air broadcasting licences are:

Jester Media (Pvt) Ltd trading as 3K TV

Zimbabwe Newspapers Limited trading as ZTN

Rusunguko Media (Pvt) Ltd trading as NRTV

Acacia Media Group (Pvt) Ltd trading as Kumba TV

Fairtalk Communications (Pvt) Ltd trading as Ke Yona TV

Channel Dzimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd trading as Channel D

According to reports ZTN and Fairtalk TV made the strongest pitches. ZTN’s selection doesn’t come as much of surprise. The channel has been performing well online and in the recent Zimpapers financial update, ZTN was among the highlights with positive growth of 11%.

The applicants who weren’t awarded TV licences are:

AB Communications

Black Berry Zimbabwe

Conduit Investments

Heart and Soul

Just In TV Media

Meditation Investment

Media Net Productions