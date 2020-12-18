AppsAfrica Awards 2020 winners announced

For the last six years, AppsAfrica has been celebrating and showcasing startups on the continent that have been doing incredible work. The awards honour African innovations that fall within Disruptive Tech, Health Tech, Best African App, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Media and Entertainment, EdTech, Agri and FoodTech, Fintech, Social Impact eCommerce and Mobility.

Earlier this year app developers and the public were asked to nominate startups that fell in these categories. The nominations would be assessed by a panel of judges and the winners would be invited to Africa Tech Summit in Kigali 2021.

After the deliberation process Apps Africa has announced the winners of the Innovation Awards and the list is as follows:

AppsAfrica Awards 2020 Winners

“This year saw a big increase of entries from sectors currently booming due to the effects of the pandemic, including HealthTech, Edtech, Gaming, Fintech, eCommerce and many Covid19 related entries with many great investment opportunities. Congratulations to all the AppsAfrica Awards winners we look forward to seeing them at Africa Tech Summit next year. A special word of thanks to all the entrants, our expert judging panel, sponsors and supporting partners across Africa who help make this happen” Andrew Fassnidge Founder of AppsAfrica.com.