YouTube, Gmail and other Google services are down

Gmail and other Google services are down. The outage started about 15 minutes ago as far as we can tell. Users cannot access their Gmail accounts, Google Docs, Drive and many other services.

The message that pops up when trying to access google Docs, for example is:

Google Docs encountered an error. Please try reloading this page, or coming back to it in a few minutes. advertisement To learn more about the Google Docs editors, please visit our help center. We’re sorry for the inconvenience.

– The Google Docs Team

It’s the same for YouTube. I tried to access it a moment ago and this is what I got:

This outage has massive implications for those companies and individuals that are operating solely from the cloud. Many people rely on Google’s services and hopefully, they can get all platforms back up soon.