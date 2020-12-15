How to Withdraw USD using a Foreign MasterCard Or Visa card in Zimbabwe

It’s that time of the year again when our family overseas makes that strenuous journey back home. Many will have some cash but foreign bank cards will be their main source of finances. For some it has been a while since visiting home, yes you have been keeping up with our turbulent nation but in reality the situation can be overwhelming.



The usage of both bond note and USD has made things to some extent easier but this arrangement can be frustrating. To help you, here are a few ways to answer that dreaded question, “where can I withdraw money using my foreign Master of Visa car?”



Money Transfer Agent

One way to get your money is by using a money transfer agent (MTA) like Mukuru. Sign up before your departure then simply send yourself money as and when you need it. You get the money instantly and in cold hard cash but this can be costly as money transfer agents like Mukuru charge a percentage of the money sent but you are guaranteed cash at any one of their many branches. WorldRemit is another reliable MTA.



advertisement

EcoBank

Another way about this is visiting an EcoBank branch or ATM, EcoBank’s ATMs accept foreign cards. Unlike most banks EcoBank allows you to withdraw cash without requiring you to have an account with them. The limit is determined by the bank that issued your card and so are the charges. This is cheaper than your first option.



Local bank account

One can also open a local bank account that allows interaction with your foreign account like an FBC MasterCard account which can be opened at any FBC branch. You then do a wire transfer from your account into the MasterCard which unfortunately takes up to three days to reflect. It is admittedly an ineffective and dragged-out way of going about things but it’s an option if all else fails.

