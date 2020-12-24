MTN South Africa launches international airtime purchases

South African (and African) Telecoms company MTN has announced the launch of MoMo International Airtime. The service allows users to buy airtime for friends, family and associates in other countries.

MTN customers who are already registered on MoMo (MTN’s Mobile Money service) can buy “cross-border” airtime on the app or via USSD using the Global Airtime option.

“When customers buy airtime on MoMo, there is now a third option called Global Airtime. When they select a country where the recipient resides, it will show them all the multiple operators available in that country and they can then select the correct network operator,” advertisement MTN South Africa

This service also extends to non MTN customers as well. Anyone purchasing airtime will, of course, be charged in Rands and the airtime will reflect in the recipient’s local currency.

Countries included in the MTN international airtime service

The service at launch is available for recipients in Zimbabwe, Ethiopia Malawi, Senegal, Nigeria Burundi, Cameroon, The DRC, Ghana, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

To send money to someone in the above countries you will need to provide:

Name of the country

The mobile network operator

Mobile Station International Subscriber Directory Number (MSISDN)

Airtime amount

MTN’s new product will definitely get a lot of customers from Zimbabweans living in South Africa. The launch also comes well into the holiday season and that too will hopefully see a number of Zimbabweans on MTN buying airtime for their loved ones back home.