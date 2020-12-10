New Econet data, voice & SMS bundle prices December 2020

A couple of days ago Econet sent out a notice to customers warning them of a bundle price adjustment that would take effect on the 10th of December. We then later learned that Econet was going to increase its bundle prices by around 20% across the board.

The 10th has arrived and here are the new prices:

Econet data bundle prices

Daily data bundles

Data Allocation Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) 20 MB 13.00 17.00 40 MB 26.00 32.00 80 MB 51.00 64.00 150 MB 93.00 116.00 250 MB 152.00 190.00 600 MB 240.00 300.00 1200 MB 360.00 450.00

Weekly data Bundle

Data Allocation Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) 20 MB 13.00 17.00 60 MB 38.00 48.00 160 MB 101.00 126.00 250 MB 156.00 195.00 370 MB 192.00 240.00

Monthly data bundles

Data Allocation Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) 100 MB 67.00 84.00 270 MB 180.00 225.00 500 MB 320.00 400.00 700 MB 424.00 530.00 1 400 MB 800.00 1000.00

Social media bundles

Daily Bundles

Data Package Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) 4MB WhatsApp and Pinterest 3.00 4.00 12MB WhatsApp and Pinterest 8.00 10.00 20MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai 13.00 17.00 20MB Facebook, Snapchat and Sasai 13.00 17.00 20MB Instagram and Sasai 10.00 12.00 20MB Twitter, LinkedIn and Sasai 10.00 12.00 45MB Instagram and Sasai 22.00 36.00 45MB Twitter, LinkedIn and Sasai 22.00 36.00 45MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai 29.00 27.00 45MB Facebook,SnapChat and Sasai 29.00 27.00

Weekly Bundles

Data Package Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) 65MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai 41.00 51.00 140MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai 84.00 105.00 140MB Facebook, SnapChat and Sasai 84.00 105.00 140MB Instagram and Sasai 60.00 75.00 140MB Twitter, LinkedIn and Sasai 60.00 75.00

Monthly Bundles

Data Package Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) 240MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai 139.00 174.00 400MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai 228.00 285.00 400MB Facebook, SnapChat and Sasai 228.00 285.00 400MB Instagram and Sasai 156.00 195.00 400MB Twitter, LinkedIn and Sasai 156.00 195.00

Private Wi-Fi Bundles

Data Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) 8GB 960.00 $1300.00 15GB 1 520.00 $2000.00 25GB 2 400.00 $2800.00 50GB 3 520.00 $4000.00

Sasai Bundles (unchanged)

Data Allocation Price (ZWL$) Daily 20 MB 2.00 Daily 45 MB 5.00 Weekly 65 MB 6.00 Weekly 140 MB 14.00 Monthly 220 MB 25.00 Monthly 450 MB 35.00

Voice and SMS bundles

Bundles of Joy

Package Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) Daily 2 Minutes 6.00 7.00 Daily 4 Minutes 12.00 15.00 Daily 10 Minutes 30.00 37.00 Weekly 30 Minutes 102.00 126.00 Weekly 45 Minutes 150.00 185.00

SMS Bundles

Package Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) Daily 5 SMS 1.25 1.90 Daily 10 SMS 2.50 3.80 Daily 25 SMS 6.25 9.50 Daily 35 SMS 8.75 13.30 Weekly 75 SMS 12.00 20.70 Weekly 125 SMS 20.00 34.50 Weekly 200 SMS 32.00 55.20 Weekly 300 SMS 48.00 82.80

N.B new Econet bundle prices take effect from the 10th of December 2020

