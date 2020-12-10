advertisementBuy ZESA tokens online
#Telecommunications

New Econet data, voice & SMS bundle prices December 2020

Valentine Muhamba ( )
Dec 10, 2020 · 6 mins read
   
No comments

A couple of days ago Econet sent out a notice to customers warning them of a bundle price adjustment that would take effect on the 10th of December. We then later learned that Econet was going to increase its bundle prices by around 20% across the board.

The 10th has arrived and here are the new prices:

Econet data bundle prices

Daily data bundles

Data AllocationOld Price (ZWL$)New Price (ZWL$)
20 MB13.0017.00
40 MB26.0032.00
80 MB51.0064.00
150 MB93.00116.00
250 MB152.00190.00
600 MB240.00300.00
1200 MB360.00450.00

Weekly data Bundle

Data AllocationOld Price (ZWL$)New Price (ZWL$)
20 MB13.0017.00
60 MB38.0048.00
160 MB101.00126.00
250 MB156.00195.00
370 MB192.00240.00

Monthly data bundles

Data AllocationOld Price (ZWL$)New Price (ZWL$)
100 MB67.0084.00
270 MB180.00225.00
500 MB320.00400.00
700 MB424.00530.00
1 400 MB800.001000.00

Social media bundles

Daily Bundles

DataPackageOld Price (ZWL$)New Price (ZWL$)
4MBWhatsApp and Pinterest3.004.00
12MBWhatsApp and Pinterest8.0010.00
20MBWhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai13.0017.00
20MBFacebook, Snapchat and Sasai13.0017.00
20MBInstagram and Sasai10.0012.00
20MBTwitter, LinkedIn and Sasai10.0012.00
45MBInstagram and Sasai22.0036.00
45MBTwitter, LinkedIn and Sasai22.0036.00
45MBWhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai29.0027.00
45MBFacebook,SnapChat and Sasai29.0027.00

Weekly Bundles

DataPackageOld Price (ZWL$)New Price (ZWL$)
65MBWhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai41.0051.00
140MBWhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai84.00105.00
140MBFacebook, SnapChat and Sasai84.00105.00
140MBInstagram and Sasai60.0075.00
140MBTwitter, LinkedIn and Sasai60.0075.00

Monthly Bundles

DataPackageOld Price (ZWL$)New Price (ZWL$)
240MBWhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai139.00174.00
400MBWhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai228.00285.00
400MBFacebook, SnapChat and Sasai228.00285.00
400MBInstagram and Sasai156.00195.00
400MBTwitter, LinkedIn and Sasai156.00195.00

Private Wi-Fi Bundles

DataOld Price (ZWL$)New Price (ZWL$)
8GB960.00$1300.00
15GB1 520.00$2000.00
25GB2 400.00$2800.00
50GB3 520.00$4000.00

Sasai Bundles (unchanged)

Data AllocationPrice (ZWL$)
Daily 20 MB2.00
Daily 45 MB5.00
Weekly 65 MB6.00
Weekly 140 MB14.00
Monthly 220 MB25.00
Monthly 450 MB35.00

Voice and SMS bundles

Bundles of Joy

PackageOld Price (ZWL$)New Price (ZWL$)
Daily 2 Minutes 6.007.00
Daily 4 Minutes12.0015.00
Daily 10 Minutes30.0037.00
Weekly 30 Minutes 102.00126.00
Weekly 45 Minutes150.00185.00

SMS Bundles

PackageOld Price (ZWL$)New Price (ZWL$)
Daily 5 SMS1.251.90
Daily 10 SMS2.503.80
Daily 25 SMS6.259.50
Daily 35 SMS8.7513.30
Weekly 75 SMS12.0020.70
Weekly 125 SMS20.0034.50
Weekly 200 SMS32.0055.20
Weekly 300 SMS48.0082.80

N.B new Econet bundle prices take effect from the 10th of December 2020

