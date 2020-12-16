Open call for Seedstars and Shell Foundation’s Energy, Mobility & Agriculture Innovation Challenge

Seedstars and Shell foundation are on the lookout for sustainable, scalable and innovative startups that are addressing:

Energy-related challenges (household energy to heat, light and cook; energy for business and large communities)

Sustainable agriculture value chains (innovations that improve access to knowledge, finance, markets or knowledge for smallholder farmers).

Sustainable mobility and transportation (clean and safe transportation in rural areas and last-mile transportation)

The two have launched the Energy, Mobility and Agriculture Innovation Program with backing from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO). The program is looking to provide African entrepreneurs with resources, training, and potential funding to scale their business.

Selected startups will take part in Seedstar’s three-month Investment Readiness Program which will give innovators:

1-on-1 mentoring with industry experts

Potential funding opportunities

Leveraging human and knowledge resources available within Shell Foundation

“Start-ups have immense potential to solve Africa’s biggest development challenges and local African entrepreneurs are uniquely positioned to develop these solutions. We are excited to collaborate with Seedstars to identify and support some of the most promising African-led start-ups that will scale these solutions and improve millions of lives across the continent over time” Tara Collier, Market Development Manager, Shell Foundation.

Energy, Mobility and Agriculture Innovation Program application criteria

Seedstars and the Shell Foundation are looking for startups that meet the following:

Should be African-led and based or operating in at least one Sub-Saharan African country;

Tech solution must be focused on the mobility, transportation, energy, or agriculture value chains;

Must be at their early stage/seed round with a minimum viable product (MVP);

Startup must have initial traction and already able to generate revenue;

The startup must have raised only less than $1M to date

Startup should have a significant positive impact on lower-income communities (in line with SDGs 2, 7 or 11)

If your startup meets the criteria above, you can apply for the program with the link here.

Applications close on the 20th of December 2020