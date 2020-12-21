You can now pay your ZESA bill and purchase tokens in USD

Staff Writer ( )
Posted Dec 21, 2020 in Energy · 2 mins read
   
No comments

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission & Distribution Company (ZETDC) has said that post-paid customers can now settle their ZESA bills in foreign currency. This new facility also allows prepaid customers to purchase ZESA tokens in USD as well.

The statement the power supplier put out reads as follows:

ZIMBABWE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION COMPANY
PAYMENT OF BILLS AND PURCHASE OF ELECTRICITY IN FOREIGN CURRENCY

advertisement


The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) would like to advise its valued customers that it is continuously reviewing its processes and procedures in an effort to bring convenience to customers.
The power utility has introduced a system where all post-paid customers can now settle their bills in foreign currency at the prevailing exchange (auction) rate.


The system also allows prepaid customers to purchase electricity tokens in foreign currency in ZETDC banking halls countrywide, hence availing more transacting options to its valued customer.

ZETDC

For more information you can contact:

Buy ZESA tokens

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen

Useful Stuff

Buy ZESA tokens


Comments 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You might also like

Technikari Ep 6: Cyberpunk 2077 Special with Babyboy Gaming

How To Use Cloudflare’s Warp+ VPN On Ubuntu Linux

Video: Window shopping at Mi Store

Technikari Ep 5: Sasai Watch is set to take on YouTube in Africa. Will it work?