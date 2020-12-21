You can now pay your ZESA bill and purchase tokens in USD

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission & Distribution Company (ZETDC) has said that post-paid customers can now settle their ZESA bills in foreign currency. This new facility also allows prepaid customers to purchase ZESA tokens in USD as well.

The statement the power supplier put out reads as follows:

ZIMBABWE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION COMPANY

PAYMENT OF BILLS AND PURCHASE OF ELECTRICITY IN FOREIGN CURRENCY advertisement

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) would like to advise its valued customers that it is continuously reviewing its processes and procedures in an effort to bring convenience to customers.

The power utility has introduced a system where all post-paid customers can now settle their bills in foreign currency at the prevailing exchange (auction) rate.

The system also allows prepaid customers to purchase electricity tokens in foreign currency in ZETDC banking halls countrywide, hence availing more transacting options to its valued customer. ZETDC

For more information you can contact:

pr@zetdc.co.zw or marketing@zetdc.co.zw

On social media @ZetdcOfficial on Twitter and www.facebook.com/ZetdcOfficial

WhatsApp: +263 719 219 977

or you can visit the ZETDC website

Buy ZESA tokens Meter number: Amount ($): WhatsApp number: Eco Cash number: