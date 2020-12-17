Strive Masiyiwa appointed to Netflix board of directors

Econet founder Strive Masiyiwa has joined the board of directors at Netflix. His appointment was facilitated by the departure of Susan Rice who is preparing for a position in US President-Elect Joe Biden’s administration.

“We are delighted to welcome Strive to the Netflix board. His entrepreneurship and vision in building businesses across Africa and beyond will bring valuable insights and experience to our board as we work to improve and serve more members all around the world” Reed Hastings, Netflix co-founder and co-CEO (via Deadline)

With the appointment to the Netflix board, Masiyiwa adds to the number of prestigious positions he holds in a number of industries. He is currently the Executive Chairman of Econet, he also serves as a director at Uniliver, the National Geographic Society and the Asia Society. The Zimbabwean mogul is also:

A global advisory memeber for the Bank of America

On the Council on Foriegn Relations

Stanford and the Prince of Wales Trust for Africa

A member of the United states Holocaust Museum’s Committee on Conscience

Strive Masiyiwa is also chairman emeritus of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa and was appointed AU Special Envoy in Africa’s response to COVID-19.

“I’m thrilled to have Strive join our board as we expand more across Africa and the world.” Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO