Technikari Ep 5: Sasai Watch is set to take on YouTube in Africa. Will it work?

Technikari (Episode 5) the podcast where we talk about everything Tech.

On this episode, we talk about Sasai’s new YouTube competitor Sasai Watch. The African super app now wants to become a content creation platform on top of all the other things it offers. What does Sasai Watch have going for it and will it be successful on the continent?

Technikari Episode 5 links:

You should also read: Sasai to take on YouTube & others in Africa with Sasai Watch

If you want something more downbeat you can check out Tisu Vanhu Vacho, a podcast where the media team at Techzim talks about anything and everything.

Tisu Vanhu Vacho Ep 9 – Is Facebook too big? Can you be friends with your ex & 2020 trials and lessons

