Technikari Ep 5: Sasai Watch is set to take on YouTube in Africa. Will it work?

Technikari (Episode 5) the podcast where we talk about everything Tech.

On this episode, we talk about Sasai’s new YouTube competitor Sasai Watch. The African super app now wants to become a content creation platform on top of all the other things it offers. What does Sasai Watch have going for it and will it be successful on the continent?

Technikari Episode 5 links:

