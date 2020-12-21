Technikari Ep 6: Cyberpunk 2077 Special with Babyboy Gaming

Technikari (Episode 6) the podcast where we talk about everything Tech.

On this episode, we talk about the horrible mess that is Cyberpunk 2077. The much-anticipated game debuted with a litany of bugs. This isn’t a good look for CD Projekt Red (CDPR) because the bugs and issues are so numerous that Sony and Microsoft are offering refunds.

To go deeper into this we are joined by one half of Babyboy Gaming Farai Mudzingwa who has played the game and gives his take on the whole affair.

Cover Image Credit: Tech Info Plus