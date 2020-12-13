Technikari Ep4: Why doesn’t Zim have it’s own WhatsApp?, the best USD prepaid card & best local online store

Technikari (Episode 4) the podcast where we talk about everything Tech.
On this episode we talk about:
- WhatsApp is basically the internet in Zim. It more than just a communication platform we do business and other things over it. SO why hasn’t someone created a version of something like WhatsApp that is designed specifically for Zim?
- Which is the best Prepaid US$ card out there and why?
- Online shopping has gained in popularity, so what are best local online stores?
Technikari Episode 4 links:
