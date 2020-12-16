WhatsApp will be incompatible on these Android & iOS devices from 2021 onwards

Popular messaging service WhatsApp will incompatible on some iOS and Android devices from 2021 onwards. As applications and device operating systems update some older versions of iOS and Android will face issues running WhatsApp. Here are the devices and OS that will be affected:

Android

If you are running an Android version earlier than 4.0.3 then WhatsApp will stop working or the app will not operate correctly on your device. Devices that have been long since excluded form operating system updates like the HTC Desire, LG Optimus Black and even the Samsung Galaxy S2 will be affected.

iOS

iPhones that are not running iOS 9 will be affected, this mainly covers iPhone 4 and earlier models. If you have an iPhone 4S, 5, 5S, 5C, 6 and 6S you will have to update your operating system to iOS 9 or later.

To find out if your device will be incompatible with WhatsApp next year go to your system settings and find out which version of iOS or Android you are running. If there is an update available for your device then you should download it to maintain the functionality of your WhatsApp.

For Android devices open your settings then select “About Device” and you should see which version of Android you are currently running

Users on iOS can do the same by going to settings and under “General” you select “Information”. There you will be able to see the version of iOS you are running as well as if your device qualifies for any new software updates.