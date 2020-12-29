ZESA prepaid token purchases will be down on New Year’s Eve

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has released a statement that says that the prepaid electricity vending system will be down on New Year’s Eve till the evening of the 1st of January 2021.

The statement reads as follows:

ZESA HOLDINGS (PVT) LTD advertisement

Prepaid Electricity Vending Service Interruption

ZESA Holdings wishes to advise its valued customers that Prepaid Electricity Vending services will not be available from Thursday, 31st December 2020 at 1900hrs to Friday 1st January 2021 at 0600hrs to facilitate for critical systems maintenance. The planned shutdown of the Prepaid Electricity Vending System is meant to ensure improved service availability, delivery and continued operational efficiency as we get into the new year 2021.

Customers are encouraged to ensure that they have sufficient credit during this period to avoid the inconvenience of going without electricity.

The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.

Stakeholder Relations (29/12/2020) ZESA Holdings

This means that you should purchase enough tokens to ensure that you can make it through the system maintenance. Strange that ZESA has scheduled the system maintenance around New Year’s which also coincides with the time of the month when everyone will be buying their ZESA tokens.

Another thing is how short notice the announcement is. It would have been prudent to warn people with enough time so they can plan around the maintenance exercise. Nevertheless here we are and we will have to contend with this, you buy tokens online with the link below:

If you want to see how many tokens you will get for your purchase you can use Techzim’s ZESA calculator:

