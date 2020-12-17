Zimbabwe’s internet penetration rate is at 59.9% according to POTRAZ report

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), released a statement outlining the Telecoms sector’s performance in Q3 2020. One of the areas covered by the report was Zimbabwe’s internet penetration rate.

According to POTRAZ active internet and data subscriptions for the third quarter were 8 726 904 in Q3 2020. This is a 5.6% increase from the 8 267 268 recorded in the second quarter. As a result, Zimbabwe’s internet penetration rate grew by 3.2% to reach 59.9% in the third quarter from the 56.7% recorded in Q2.

On the other hand, active mobile subscriptions marginally declined by 0.1% to reach 12 783 785 from the 12 798 298 registered in the second quarter. This 0.1% decline resulted in mobile penetration rate falling to 87.7% in the period under review.

POTRAZ says that they expect growth in active subscriptions in the closing quarter of the year. This is because consumption at individual and industrial level has improved due to the relaxation of lockdown measures on the formal and informal sector.

