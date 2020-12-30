ZRP cautions public on New Year’s Eve activities

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released a statement on Twitter regarding any activities set for New Year’s Eve.

PRESS STATEMENT 30 DECEMBER 2020

THE ZRP CAUTIONS THE PUBLIC ON NEW YEAR’S EVE ACTIVITIES

As the country joins the rest of the world in celebrating the New Year’s eve on the night of 31st December 2020, the Zimbabwe Republic Police cautions the public against the holding of unsanctioned parties, use of firecrackers, skidding of vehicles, beating and overturning of bins and drums in residential, business and other areas as a way of celebrating the New Year’s eve.



Members of the public are warned that the country is still under Covid 19 national lockdown and all regulations put in place by the government for health, safety and security are still in force. No all-night prayers, musical galas or concerts are allowed. Bars, Beerhalls and Night Club operators should take note that they are yet to be allowed to operate.



The public should remain peaceful on 31 December 2020 and act in a responsible manner to curb crime. Children, especially the girl child should be monitored and protected from criminal elements.

Police will intensify patrols, stop and searches and blitz on all residential, industrial, farming and other areas where the public will be undertaking various activities.



Let us celebrate the New Year’s eve in a responsible manner and remain alert for the safety of all Zimbabweans and effective maintenance of law and order in the country.



(NYATHI. P) Assistant Commissioner Senior Staff Officer [Press, Public and Int Relations] To the Commissioner-General of Police Police General Headquarters.