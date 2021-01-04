Bitcoin’s surge stalls as prices fall by 17%

On the back of a 171% increase in Q4 2020, Bitcoin’s advance has been halted as the price has fallen from US$37 792.47 back down to US$30 000. This is the single biggest drop in its value since March last year.
As many may have expected the upward trend was going to be temporary. Cryptos are, of course, a very volatile asset and this was underscored by Andrew Lowcock head of investment at Wills Owen Limited in a report by Bloomberg.
“Today’s selloff is a reminder this is a relatively new asset, highly volatile, and still yet to find its place in the market. There are many (major) hurdles for it to overcome for it to be a useful mainstream asset.”
The cause for this latest dip is anyone’s guess. However, Bitcoin’s fall has seen the second-largest crypto make significant gains. Erethreum saw a 22% increase to US$1 161.36 which is the highest it has been since 2018. Other smaller cryptos like Ripple’s XRP and Litecoin were also on the up with gains of 10% and 12% respectively.
“The long-term outlook for both bitcoin and Ethereum remains skewed to the topside. However, both cryptocurrencies could be at risk of a near-term pullback as their respective surges appear relatively overextended.”Daniel Moss, DailyFX Analyst via Business Insider
In a report by Business Insider, analysts expect a weak dollar, fluctuations on traditional financial markets and a shift to e-commerce could help Bitcoin bounce back.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen