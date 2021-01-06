Ecobank VISA prepaid has no charges for first US$500 in transactions till 31/01/2021

A couple of weeks ago we compared the charges of some of the Prepaid US$ VISA/MasterCards in Zimbabwe. On that list, there were a few Prepaid US$ services that were missing. The most notable and highly requested one was EcoBank’s VISA card. Well, that service has caught out attention because back in December EcoBank announced that there were going to be no charges for the first US$500.00 online and POS transactions over the festive season till the 31st of January 2021.

This definitely puts EcoBank as one of the front runners when we compare all prepaid US$ cards but how does it compare in other categories? (aside from this promotion)

EcoBank VISA vs the rest

Card Issuing fees

Bank BancABC CABS MasterCard FBC MasterCard Steward VISA EcoBank VISA Stanbic VISA ZB VISA Fee US$5.00 (US$5 for the card and the other as a deposit) US$5.00 (minimum initial deposit of US$50.00) US$5.00 (total card application fee is US$20 the rest goes into the account) US$ 10.00 US$25.00 (US$5 for the card & application and US$20 deposit) US$5.00 (Only Issued to Stanbic Bank account holders) Minimum deposit of US$20 (card issuing fee not specified)

Prepaid card service fee

Bank BancABC CABS MasterCard FBC MasterCard Steward VISA EcoBank VISA Stanbic VISA ZB VISA Fee US$0.50 per month not specified none not specified none not specified not specified

Prepaid card deposit fee

Bank BancABC CABS MasterCard FBC MasterCard Steward VISA EcoBank VISA Stanbic VISA ZB VISA Fee US$0.50 per month not specified 2.5% of amount deposited US$1.00 5% Bank Charge not specified no charge

Insufficient funds fee

Bank BancABC CABS MasterCard FBC MasterCard Steward VISA EcoBank VISA Stanbic VISA ZB VISA Fee US$0.30 not specified none US$0.50 none not specified none

POS/Swipe online transaction charge

Bank BancABC CABS MasterCard FBC MasterCard Steward VISA EcoBank VISA Stanbic VISA ZB VISA Fee 1% Min US$1 1% of purchase amount (plus 5c stamp duty) 1.88% of amount 1.75% of transaction value with minimum $2 and a maximum of $100 2.5% minimum US$10 3 % of the purchase amount US$1.75 for transactions up to US$175.00



And over US$175.00 it’s 1% of the amount



(so basically 1% of amount transacted)

Cash withdrawal same bank ATM

Bank BancABC CABS MasterCard FBC MasterCard Steward VISA EcoBank VISA Stanbic VISA ZB VISA Fee US$2.50 US$2.5 plus 1.5% of withdrawn amount (plus 5c stamp duty) 3% minimum US$3.50 3% minimum $3.50 3% of amount being withdrawn 2% of amount being withdrawn min US$2.00 US$5.00 flat fee

Cash withdrawal other banks (local) ATM fee

Bank BancABC CABS MasterCard FBC MasterCard Steward VISA EcoBank VISA Stanbic VISA ZB VISA Fee US$2.50 US$2.5 plus 1.5% of withdrawn amount (plus 5c stamp duty) 3% minimum US$3.50 3% minimum US$3.50 3% of amount being withdrawn 2% of amount being withdrawn min US$2.00 US$5.00 flat fee

Cash withdrawal other banks (international) ATM fee

Bank BancABC CABS MasterCard FBC MasterCard Steward VISA EcoBank VISA Stanbic VISA ZB VISA Fee 1.5% min US$2.50 US$2.5 plus 1.5% of withdrawn amount (plus 5c stamp duty) 3% minimum US$3.50 (there is a 3% conversion fee if withdrawing in a currency that is not US$) 3% minimum $3.50 3% of amount being withdrawn 2% of amount being withdrawn min US$2.00 US$5.00 flat fee

Prepaid card to card transfer fee

Bank BancABC CABS MasterCard FBC MasterCard Steward VISA EcoBank VISA Stanbic VISA ZB VISA Fee US$1.00 not specified US$5.00 2% min US$2.00 not specified US$2.00 0.5% of the value min US$40 max US$150

Prepaid card to account transfer fee

Bank BancABC CABS MasterCard FBC MasterCard Steward VISA EcoBank VISA Stanbic VISA ZB VISA Fee US$1.00 not specified n/a n/a not specified not specified not specified

The one notable omission from this list is EcoCash’s virtual MasterCard. We were told by EcoCash customer services that they are no longer issuing new virtual cards.

