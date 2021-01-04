Econet closes shops due to COVID-19 lockdown measures

Due to the reintroduction of lockdown measures because of the rise in COVID-19 cases. Econet has announced that all of its physical stores will be closed from January 5th 2020 except for essential service like remittances.

The statement is as follows:

Dear Valued Customers

Econet values the safety and wellbeing of our staff, customers and the public at large.



Therefore, in compliance with the recently announced 30-day lockdown restrictions by the Government, kindly please take note that with effect from Tuesday, January 5, 2021, all Econet Shops will be physically closed for the next 30-days. and only open for a few, select essential services, such as international remittances.



Econet Shop opening hours for essential services during the lockdown:

Weekdays – 09:00 hours and 15:00 hours.

Saturdays – 09:00 hours and 11:00 hours,



All customers visiting our shops during the lockdown are encouraged to observe strict COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing face masks, social distancing and frequent hand-sanitization.



The rest of the other services offered through our shops will be available via digital service platforms in line with social distancing guidelines on the following platforms:

• Toll-Free Number: 111

• WhatsApp: 0777222430

• Facebook: @econetzimbabwe, @eleyateyouthzw,

• Twitter: @econet support, @econetzimbabwe, @elevateyouthzw

• Email: enquiry@econet.co.zw or customercare@econet.co.zw



As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, we encourage all our customers and the public at large to keep taking the necessary precautions in preventing the spread of the disease. These include washing hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, wearing a face mask, covering the mouth when coughing, maintaining social distance and self-isolating for those who suspect they may be infected by the virus.



We thank you for your patience, cooperation and continued support during these challenging times. We believe together we can overcome this pandemic.