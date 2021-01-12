Full Text: Uganda govt shuts down social media

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has shut down all operations of social media in the country. This development follows Facebook’s takedown of Ugandan officials’ pages on the site because of President Museveni’s treatment of Opposition in the country.
UGANDA UCC COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION
Our Ref.: C
12th January 2021
Dear Sir,
SUSPENSION OF THE OPERATION OF SOCIAL MEDIA
UCC House Plot 42-44 Spring Road Bugolobi P.O. Box 7376 Kampala. Uganda
In exercise of its functions under section 5(1) of the Uganda Communications Act of 2013, Uganda Communications Commission hereby directs you to immediately suspend any access and use, direct or otherwise, of ALL social media platforms and online messaging applications over your network until further notice.
Thank you for your cooperation
Yours faithfully
Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo AG. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
