Full Text: Uganda govt shuts down social media

Posted Jan 12, 2021 in Regional News and Social Media
   
The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has shut down all operations of social media in the country. This development follows Facebook’s takedown of Ugandan officials’ pages on the site because of President Museveni’s treatment of Opposition in the country.

UGANDA UCC COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION
12th January 2021

Dear Sir,


SUSPENSION OF THE OPERATION OF SOCIAL MEDIA


UCC House Plot 42-44 Spring Road Bugolobi P.O. Box 7376 Kampala. Uganda


In exercise of its functions under section 5(1) of the Uganda Communications Act of 2013, Uganda Communications Commission hereby directs you to immediately suspend any access and use, direct or otherwise, of ALL social media platforms and online messaging applications over your network until further notice.


Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo AG. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

