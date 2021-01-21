Govt departments & agencies to work with only 10% staff

Staff Writer ( )
Posted Jan 21, 2021 in Local News · 1 min read
   
No comments

Last night, Information Secretary Nick Mangwana tweeted that as of today government department and agencies are going to be working at 10% staff capacity.

“From tomorrow 21 January 2021 to 3 February 2021, all Ministries, Govt Departments and Agencies (except for @MoHCCZim) will be operating with only 10% of its staff. Those who can work from home will be doing that. This is likely to affect the service the public receives.”

Nick Mangwana

The obvious exception there is the Ministry of Health because it is at the front lines of the pandemic. All other government agencies and departments will be understaffed and as the Information Secretary pointed, out there is going to be service disruption till 3/02/2021.

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen

Useful Stuff

Buy ZESA tokens


Comments 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You might also like

Review of Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare – 5 things to note

Video: Sky Force Reloaded gameplay. Stage 8 level insane

Google Chrome update will help you make your passwords stronger

Alibaba founder Jack Ma resurfaces after months of silence