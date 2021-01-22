Here’s how much your bank charges you to do a “bank to EcoCash wallet”

Earlier on we reported on the EcoCash bank to wallet limits and I am sure you all know that the missing piece to this puzzle is how much it actually costs to do the transaction.

The following are the charges from each of the banks to do a transfer to your linked EcoCash wallet.

Bank Minimun Amount (ZWL$) Charge for the transacted amount First Capital 50.00 3% ZB Bank 30.00 2% Agribank – 2% NBS 40.00 2.5% POSB 40.00 2.5% Ecobank – – FBC – 3% CBZ 10.00 5% BancABC 10.00 2.5% Stanbic Bank 50.00 2% Steward Bank – – NMB 20.00 2.5% CABS 100.00 2% Nedbank 30.00 1.5% We are assuming there is also the addtion of the 2% Tax

Unfortunately, we couldn’t find any info for EcoBank and Standard Chartered. However, we did a bank to wallet using Steward Bank and it didn’t charge anything when we checked the balance. We sent ZWL$50.00 (starting balance ZWL$100) to a linked EcoCash wallet and the balance in the Steward Bank account was ZWL$50.00 after the transfer.

