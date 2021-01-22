Here’s how much your bank charges you to do a “bank to EcoCash wallet”

Valentine Muhamba ( )
Posted Jan 22, 2021 in Banking and Mobile Money · 2 mins read
   
No comments

Earlier on we reported on the EcoCash bank to wallet limits and I am sure you all know that the missing piece to this puzzle is how much it actually costs to do the transaction.

The following are the charges from each of the banks to do a transfer to your linked EcoCash wallet.

BankMinimun Amount (ZWL$)Charge for the transacted amount
First Capital 50.003%
ZB Bank30.002%
Agribank2%
NBS40.002.5%
POSB40.002.5%
Ecobank
FBC3%
CBZ10.005%
BancABC10.002.5%
Stanbic Bank50.002%
Steward Bank
NMB20.002.5%
CABS100.002%
Nedbank30.001.5%
We are assuming there is also the addtion of the 2% Tax

Unfortunately, we couldn’t find any info for EcoBank and Standard Chartered. However, we did a bank to wallet using Steward Bank and it didn’t charge anything when we checked the balance. We sent ZWL$50.00 (starting balance ZWL$100) to a linked EcoCash wallet and the balance in the Steward Bank account was ZWL$50.00 after the transfer.

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen

Useful Stuff

Buy ZESA tokens


Comments 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You might also like

Tisu Vanhu Vacho Ep 14: university degree vs apprenticeship

Cassava subsidiaries Maisha & Vaya join forces to deliver medication

Nuclear technology is aiding farming in Zimbabwe

EcoCash bank to wallet limits