Here’s how much your bank charges you to do a “bank to EcoCash wallet”

Earlier on we reported on the EcoCash bank to wallet limits and I am sure you all know that the missing piece to this puzzle is how much it actually costs to do the transaction.
The following are the charges from each of the banks to do a transfer to your linked EcoCash wallet.
|Bank
|Minimun Amount (ZWL$)
|Charge for the transacted amount
|First Capital
|50.00
|3%
|ZB Bank
|30.00
|2%
|Agribank
|–
|2%
|NBS
|40.00
|2.5%
|POSB
|40.00
|2.5%
|Ecobank
|–
|–
|FBC
|–
|3%
|CBZ
|10.00
|5%
|BancABC
|10.00
|2.5%
|Stanbic Bank
|50.00
|2%
|Steward Bank
|–
|–
|NMB
|20.00
|2.5%
|CABS
|100.00
|2%
|Nedbank
|30.00
|1.5%
Unfortunately, we couldn’t find any info for EcoBank and Standard Chartered. However, we did a bank to wallet using Steward Bank and it didn’t charge anything when we checked the balance. We sent ZWL$50.00 (starting balance ZWL$100) to a linked EcoCash wallet and the balance in the Steward Bank account was ZWL$50.00 after the transfer.
