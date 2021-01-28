Improve your digital marketing game with the “10 For 10 Challenge”

The one thing 2020 showed everyone in business is that you need to have a digital marketing strategy in place. COVID-19 and the lockdowns it caused made online platforms more important than ever. As we have seen with the many developments across industries, businesses are taking the digital sphere very seriously. The best example of this is Stanbic Bank zero-rating it’s banking platforms.

Now, I know that doing something like that is beyond the reach of most but there are ways you can improve your company’s digital presence and footprint.

Enter the “10 for 10 Challenge” which is looking to give entrepreneurs and those in business digital marketing techniques, ideas and guidance that will help companies big and small thrive during and after the pandemic.

The 10 for 10 challenge is offering the following:

Simple Digital Marketing Strategy Framework

Revamping products/services for digital clients

Digital Transformation: Adjusting your processes for digital clients.

Traffic: Finding the right crowd online.

Lead Management: Generating and Nurturing Online Business Leads.

Online Sales: Killer techniques for online conversions.

Advocacy: Getting Customers to Recommend you

Measurement: Monitoring & Evaluating Digital Activities

Implementation: Getting things done well.

Execution: Reviewing and adjusting strategy on the fly

If you are interested in participating you can join the challenge for free with the link here.