NetOne closes shops until further notice

NetOne has announced that it will be closing its shops in compliance with the COVID-19 Lockdown.

The statement reads as follows:

NetOne Operations Under COVID-19 Lockdown advertisement In the interest of our customers’ health and in light of the January 2021 COVID-19 lockdown protocols announced by government, please be advised that, from Jan 05 2021, all NetOne shops will be closed to all walk-in customers until further notice.

Customers and subscribers may be assisted with new sim cards and replacements by our Dealers and Franchises. For all other queries, please visit our social media pages, or dial our Customer Care Centre on 121 or 123.

WhatsApp Help Line

0712980198, 0716956393, 0716956301, 0716956329, 0716956375, 0716956243

www.netone.co.zw NetOne