Rethinking the new normal in Zimbabwe’s education sector

E-learning was put through its paces in Zimbabwe in 2020. To say “put through its paces” would be a bit generous because there was a clear disparity between the haves and the have nots. The education sector was grossly underprepared for the lockdown and the school shutdown that ensued.

For those who could afford the internet, there wasn’t any interruption to their child’s education. However, for the majority of Zimbabweans, the COVID-19 pandemic greatly restricted income and a lot of parents couldn’t afford to get their children the resources they needed to continue their education.

Heart and Soul Radio invited us to join in on the conversation on this. On the panel was Mercy Mangwana Mubayiwa, who is the Education of Zimbabwe Advocacy and Communications Officer. Tinashe Gerald Mudziviri the founder of All Things Education which is an education equality initiative, Techzim’s Valentine Muhamba and, of course, the host of the show Unique Zimuto.

You can watch the talk on HSTV’s Facebook page with the link below:

Rethinking The New Normal in Zimbabwe’s Education Sector

