Technikari Crypto Special: we are joined by Prosper Mwedzi who is pushing a Blockchain Tech Bill

Staff Writer ( )
Posted Jan 28, 2021 in Cryptocurrencies and Podcasts · 3 mins read
   
No comments

On this special Crypto episode of Technikari, we are joined by Prosper Mwedzi who is a Financial Services Lawyer in the United Kingdom with a keen interest in cryptos and blockchain technology. He has some history with blockchain and cryptocurrencies in Zimbabwe and even launched his own coin called Vic Falls Coin in 2018.

Prosper is now pushing a private bill called “Blockchain Technology and Digital Assets Business Bill, 2021” which creates a framework for blockchain technology in Zimbabwe.

The bill outlines the following

  • Licencing of digital asset businesses
  • The powers of the RBZ and the Ministry of Finance
  • Investigations and the powers granted to authorities
  • Disciplinary measures

You can read the full document contained in the link below.

Zimbabwe Blockchain Technology and Digital Assets Business BillDownload

You should also check out the chat we had with Tongayi Choto, co-founder and CEO of AfriBlocks on their participation in Techstars’ 2021 Seattle Cohort.

Technikari Special: AfriBlocks co-founder Tongayi Choto joins us to talk about Techstars 2021

If you are in the mood for something more downbeat and not related to our usual coverage. We have another podcast called Tisu Vanhu Vacho where the media team at Techzim talks about anything and everything. On the latest episode, we talked about University degrees vs Apprenticeships. Which one is best and for which industries?

Tisu Vanhu Vacho Ep 14: university degree vs apprenticeship

