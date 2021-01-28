Technikari Crypto Special: we are joined by Prosper Mwedzi who is pushing a Blockchain Tech Bill

On this special Crypto episode of Technikari, we are joined by Prosper Mwedzi who is a Financial Services Lawyer in the United Kingdom with a keen interest in cryptos and blockchain technology. He has some history with blockchain and cryptocurrencies in Zimbabwe and even launched his own coin called Vic Falls Coin in 2018.

Prosper is now pushing a private bill called “Blockchain Technology and Digital Assets Business Bill, 2021” which creates a framework for blockchain technology in Zimbabwe.

The bill outlines the following

Licencing of digital asset businesses

The powers of the RBZ and the Ministry of Finance

Investigations and the powers granted to authorities

Disciplinary measures

You can read the full document contained in the link below.

