Technikari Ep 10: Econet, NetOne & Telecel bundles, Which one has the best offer?

Technikari Episode 10: On this episode, we talk about data and social media bundles across the three MNOs (Econet, NetOne & Telecel).
- Which one(s) do we use of the three?
- How do they compare price-wise vs coverage?
- Which MNO has a better spread of data bundle packages?
- Would we try one we have never used going just by the prices?
- Should we even have bundles at all?
You can check out Econet, NetOne and Telecel bundle price comparison with the link here.
Technikari Episode 10 links:
Articles related to the epsiode you should check out:
- Cool your jets Telegram and Signal, Zimbos are never leaving WhatsApp
- Telegram and Signal downloads surge worldwide
- Econet holds the key to Zim getting a Telegram bundle
- Why can’t we convert airtime to money in an EcoCash wallet?
