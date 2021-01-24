Technikari Ep 10: Econet, NetOne & Telecel bundles, Which one has the best offer?

Technikari Episode 10: On this episode, we talk about data and social media bundles across the three MNOs (Econet, NetOne & Telecel).

Which one(s) do we use of the three?

How do they compare price-wise vs coverage?

Which MNO has a better spread of data bundle packages?

Would we try one we have never used going just by the prices?

Should we even have bundles at all?

You can check out Econet, NetOne and Telecel bundle price comparison with the link here.

Technikari Episode 10 links:

Articles related to the epsiode you should check out:

