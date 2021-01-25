Technikari Ep 11: TelOne vs ZOL, which one is better?

Technikari Episode 11: On this episode, we talk about the two big ISPs in the country ZOL and TelOne.

Which one(s) do we use of the two?

The differences in installation requirements.

How do they compare price-wise vs coverage (for mobile packages)?

Which ISP has a better spread of packages and prices?

Which ISP is best for low-end to high data users

Customer services hiccups

You can check out the prices for the ISPs with the links below:

