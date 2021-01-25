Technikari Ep 11: TelOne vs ZOL, which one is better?

Technikari Episode 11: On this episode, we talk about the two big ISPs in the country ZOL and TelOne.
- Which one(s) do we use of the two?
- The differences in installation requirements.
- How do they compare price-wise vs coverage (for mobile packages)?
- Which ISP has a better spread of packages and prices?
- Which ISP is best for low-end to high data users
- Customer services hiccups
You can check out the prices for the ISPs with the links below:
Technikari Episode 11 links:
If you are in the mood for something more downbeat and not related to our usual coverage. We have another podcast called Tisu Vanhu Vacho where the media team at Techzim talks about anything and everything. On the latest episode, we talked about University degrees vs Apprenticeships. Which one is best and for which industries?advertisement
Tisu Vanhu Vacho Ep 14: university degree vs apprenticeship
