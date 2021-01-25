Technikari Ep 11: TelOne vs ZOL, which one is better?

Staff Writer ( )
Posted Jan 25, 2021 in Podcasts · 2 mins read
   
No comments

Technikari Episode 11: On this episode, we talk about the two big ISPs in the country ZOL and TelOne.

  • Which one(s) do we use of the two?
  • The differences in installation requirements.
  • How do they compare price-wise vs coverage (for mobile packages)?
  • Which ISP has a better spread of packages and prices?
  • Which ISP is best for low-end to high data users
  • Customer services hiccups

You can check out the prices for the ISPs with the links below:

If you are in the mood for something more downbeat and not related to our usual coverage. We have another podcast called Tisu Vanhu Vacho where the media team at Techzim talks about anything and everything. On the latest episode, we talked about University degrees vs Apprenticeships. Which one is best and for which industries?advertisement

advertisement

Tisu Vanhu Vacho Ep 14: university degree vs apprenticeship

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen

Useful Stuff

Buy ZESA tokens


Comments 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You might also like

It’s about to get worse for Huawei, they will soon lose more Google apps

Econet bank USSD services are down… again

Technikari Ep 10: Econet, NetOne & Telecel bundles, Which one has the best offer?

Here’s how much your bank charges you to do a “bank to EcoCash wallet”