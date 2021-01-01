advertisement

Technikari Ep 8: second-hand device experiences and what to look out for when buying

Staff Writer ( )
Posted Jan 1, 2021
   
Technikari Episode 8: On this episode, we take a trip down memory lane with buying second-hand devices be it games, smartphones or anything else. We also go into what to look out for when you are buying a second-hand phone and some places where you can get one.

Technikari Episode 8 links:

You should also check out the last episode of Technikari where we went into the National Switch, ZIPIT Smart and what EcoCash can do to stay relevant:

Technikari Ep 7: If ZIPIT Smart takes off, how could EcoCash innovate to remain relevant?

If you are in the mood for something more downbeat. We have another podcast called Tisu Vanhu Vacho where the media team at Techzim talks about anything and everything. On the late episode, Shamie (our Social Media Editor) tried to get Ed and Valentine into the festive mood and it almost worked.

Tisu Vanhu Vacho Ep 10: Christmas Special!!!

