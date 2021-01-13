Uganda govt orders total internet shutdown

The government of Uganda has reportedly ordered the complete shutdown of the internet ahead of the country’s elections tomorrow.

Bobi Wine Twitter

This follows the government of Uganda ordering ISPs and mobile carriers to block all social media sites in the country. President Museveni’s government made this decision because Facebook took down Ugandan government officials’ and fake accounts that were promoting the incumbent.

You should also read: Uganda govt shuts down social media

